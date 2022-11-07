The Internet Reacts To Diddy Bowing Before Yung Miami After Her Icy Gift

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Over the weekend, Diddy received the best birthday gift from his boo Yung Miami. The star, who is one half of Florida rap duo the City Girls, gifted the Hip Hop mogul an icy chain in honor of his 53rd birthday. A video posted to social media captured Diddy shouting in awe as he unveiled the icy pendant at his star-studded birthday bash.

“Somebody put this on,” Diddy can be heard saying in the short clip as the crowd cheered. Then, the New York native gave Miami a quick kiss to show his appreciation for the expensive gift.

Diddy appeared to be in shock for the entire night after receiving the iced out chain. Another video on social media captured the Hip-Hop millionaire showering Yung Miami with praise for the special gift.

“Ain’t nobody lovin’ me like this. F*** them. She loving me like this,” the record exec said before bowing down in front of Miami. “We’re going in here to make love,” the rapper said as he walked into a private room with the Caresha Please host.

Social media reacts to Yung Miami gifting Diddy an icy chain.

Online, fans couldn’t get enough of Diddy’s priceless reaction to Miami’s thoughtful gift. Some social media users are now calling Miami “Caresha Christ” because of how she was able to win over the famous music entrepreneur.

One fan tweeted: “Miami buying Diddy that chain is showing us the ropessss. You give to those who give back.”

Some Twitter-goers expressed their approval of Diddy and Yung Miami’s loving romance, even though it appears that they are both dating outside of their relationship.

“Lowkey, Diddy’s relationship with Yung Miami might be the best relationship he’s ever been in because they both on the same wave at the same time. He bullshit around, so does she. Ain’t no hurt feelings. They single but they go together lol,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another fan commented: “Contrary to popular belief…I like what Yung Miami and Diddy are doing…they seem very comfortable and there is a mutual respect/agreement…Let them ppl love on eachother, even if it bothers your spirit bc you cant be FREE…”

A few users joked that Diddy was Yung Miami’s “Sugar Daddy.”

Whatever the case maybe it looks like Miami and “Papi” had a great time together at the event. The pair have been dating for more than a year now.

According to TMZ, Diddy celebrated his epic 53rd birthday with a big celebration in the backyard of his massive Los Angeles mansion. Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown were some of the big Hip-Hop stars who attended the soiree.

