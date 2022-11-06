Ciara Gives Us Hair Goals In Copper Colored Hair

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ciara took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all camoflaouge look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the look with th matching denim boots and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram.

But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a new copper hair style. The look featured a layered cut and big curls and looked stunning on the starlet as she showed off her style.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore natural makeup to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion and hair envy in the process.