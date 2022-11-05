Yung Miami Gifts Diddy A New Chain For His 53rd Birthday

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Yung Miami went all out for Diddy’s birthday this year and is not shy about still showing the world that she and Diddy go together real bad! Over the weekend, the City Girl turned up for her boo’s 53rd birthday and attended his celebrity birthday bash alongside his a-list friends like Jay Z, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott, and many more.

Of course Yung Miami was right by her boo’s side and wore a super sexy dress that gripped her curves which she paired with blinged out jewelry that glistened around her neck. But when it came time to open his gifts, the City Girl certainly stole the show as she gifted the rap mogul a blinged out chain in front of the entire party.

“Wow. Somebody put this on,” he said before standing up to kiss the rap beauty. Check it out below.

But that wasn’t the only way Yung Miami wished her boo a happy birthday. Earlier in the day she took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for her bae, sharing a photo of the two of them hugged up in Paris along with the caption, “Happy birthday Papi 🤍🎂”

These two definitely go togtejer “real bad” and we’re obsessed! We’re loving this Diddy glow on the City Girl! B

