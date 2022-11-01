Newsletter
Kelly Rowland Is Breathtaking In An All Black Look

Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in a LaQuan Smith gown.

The World Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram donning a beautiful black gown that left us with fashion envy!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked an all-black cut out gown from LaQuan Smith featuring a cut out detailing that fit her like a glove. She wore the look to the Glamour Woman Of The Year awards and certainly turned heads! She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with dangly earrings, a nude red lip, and a small matching handbag. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a slicked back high pony tail with a reverse flip curl on the end and a beautiful accessory in her hair as she was all smiles at the award show’s red carpet.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble. Check out the fashionable look here. 

“KELLLYYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥 OMGG WOWWWWWW💥💥💥,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and others simply commented with “W😍😍😍😍😍😍😍WWWWWW
One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! Per usual, Ww’re absolutely obsessed with this sexy look! Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?
Kelly Rowland Is Breathtaking In An All Black Look

