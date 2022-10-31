Kim Kardashian Unknowingly Wears A Costume To Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th Birthday Party

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Uh oh! It looks like Kim Kardashian didn’t get the memo. Over the weekend, the 42-year-old reality TV mistakenly attended Tracee Ellis Ross‘ 50th birthday dinner in full costume, even though it “wasn’t a costume party. ”

The SKIMS CEO poked fun at the hilarious blunder on Instagram, posting a photo of herself dressed as X-Men’s Mystique alongside Ross.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross,” she wrote.

Ross, who was all smiles in the photo, dazzled in a beautiful cherry red gown that she styled up with a matching off-the-shoulder jacket and shiny statement jewelry.

Before attending the birthday bash, Kim posted a few photos of herself posing as the legendary Anti-hero on social media. The buzzing socialite wore a blue skin-tight leather body suit that featured scales just like the iconic X-men character. Kim even channeled the super mutant’s slick-back red hair and glowing eyes. Another photo posted to Kim’s Instagram captured her posing with her best gals, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, who also dressed up as X-men characters.

“Magik, Mystique, Selene,” the California native captioned the photo.

On Twitter, some fans questioned why Tracee Ellis Ross didn’t have a Halloween-themed birthday party to celebrate the holiday over the weekend.

“Who has a party around Halloween and doesn’t make it themed appropriately? Kim understands social cues better than yall!” wrote one person on Twitter. While another user commented: “Who does a birthday party the day before Halloween and not make it a costume party.”

Some people rushed in to defend Ross.

“It’s a bday dinner. You can’t assume it’s a Halloween themed party. Some people don’t care for Halloween,” chimed in one fan. While another person tweeted, “She knew it wasn’t a costume party please.”

Yikes! Well, you got to admit, this was pretty hilarious either way. Thankfully, it looks like Tracee took the fashion faux pas in stride.

What do you think about Kim’s Mistique costume? Tell us down below.

