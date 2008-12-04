I NEED THIS: Nike Women’s Aerofit Sneaker

To me, there’s nothing tackier than women who rock the running sneaker/scrunch sock combo with their suits for their daily commute. I know they’re just worn as a comfortable traveling alternative to a heel and are by no means a fashion statement, but come ON!

Not only is the Nike Aerofit sneaker comfortable, but it’s damn cute. It may not go with every suit, but it’s a cute alternative to your ratty gym shoes, and looks great with a pair of jeans or a skirt on days off. My favorite thing about Nike sneakers in particular is that they’re both stylish and useful for actually working out, so you don’t necessarily need to own separate “workout” and “fun” kicks. Or maybe I’m the only one who refuses to combine the two categories under any circumstances. You tell me.

$68, nike.com

