Priscilla Ono Shares How You Can Get Rihanna’s Beauty Look From The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

You know you’re in for a good film when you can get Rihanna out of the house and on a red carpet. The billionaire stepped out for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere at Dolby Theatre, and she left fans salivating at the mouth. From her head of gorgeous locks – Fenty Hair, we presume – to her flawless makeup, the singer and entrepreneur is a walking billboard for her magical products.

Rihanna’s beauty look was created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono. The talented beautician says she was inspired by the sequined Rick Owens dress Rih wore for the occasion.

“We wanted the skin to really mimic the beautiful shimmer of her dress,” says Ono. “We created a diamond-like shimmer on Rihanna’s face and body using her favorite Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb highlighter, which then allowed her semi-matte neutral pink lips with Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen to really pop. We chose a coordinating olive green color for her eyes with Flypencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank and took that shade into her waterline so that it was a fresh and graphic eye look,” Ono explained.

The Fenty Beauty Breakdown

PREP: Fenty Skin Start’r Set ($80) – Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

COMPLEXION: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in 330 ($39), Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer in 300 ($28), Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in Cashew and Banana ($34 each), Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder ($34), Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Mocha ($28), Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Bajan Gyal ($34), Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?! ($40)

EYES: Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank ($23), Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky ($28), Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara in Cuz I’m Black ($24)

LIPS: Fenty Beauty Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen ($20)

BODY: Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?! ($40)

Talk about FLAWLESS!

If you thought Rihanna’s return to the red carpet was a treat, then the news of new music might take your breath away. Her highly anticipated new single “Lift Me Up,” leads the Black Panther 2 soundtrack and will officially be released this Friday, October 28th ahead of the movie’s official release on November 11th.

We can’t wait for Wakanda Forever to drop! Until then, we’re living for these gorgeous premiere looks. What do you think? Did you love Rihanna’s look?

