Ciara Leaves No Crumbs In A Giambattista Valli Dress

The 7th Annual Imagine Ball

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

 

Ciara left no crumbs in a stunning white dress by Giambattista Valli.

On Tuesday, the 1, 2 Step hitmaker wore the dazzling ensemble to an intimate dinner party thrown by the design house at LA’s posh Caviar Kaspia restaurant.

Cici dazzled in the short pleated bowtie dress as she schmoozed and rubbed shoulders with a number of high-powered celebs like Angela Bassett and MJ Rodriguez.

The 36-year-old dyed her hair platinum blonde for the big occasion, and she rocked the incredible fit with funky brown ruched boots. For accessories, the Grammy-award-winning artist opted for a light silver necklace and a diamond-encrusted statement ring.

Simple, but fabulous.

The looks just keep on giving with Ciara. Last month, we could barely contain ourselves when the Better Thangs hitmaker popped up on the gram wearing this lush coral-blue leather jumpsuit. The star wore her hair down laid and slayed to perfection and paired the shiny fit with gold bangles, hoop earrings, and black heels.

I mean, doesn’t she just look gorgeous?

How Ciara stays fit and fine amid her busy career

At 36, Ciara looks good as hell! The star recently opened up to PopSugar about how she maintains her fit physique amid her busy life as a mother and a musician.

“To me, health is wealth, and with my busy and active lifestyle, it’s important that I take care of myself in order to show up every day with energy and a positive attitude,” the R&B artist shared. “I love being able to cook healthy meals at home when time permits — while still having better-for-you snacks and sweet treats when I’m traveling to keep life balanced.”

The Lita CEO also said that her family helps to keep her grounded in joy and “self-love.”

“My family and friends are my everything, and making the time and finding new ways to spend time together always makes my heart feel full — even if it’s just school drop-offs and pickups with the kids,” Ciara added.

We love to see it!

 

