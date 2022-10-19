Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Silver Ensemble On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Keke Palmer’s style game is still top notch and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us glam in an all silver designer look that we absolutely love and need to know more!

For her look, the beautiful actress donned a knee length silver gown that fit the beauty like a glove. The Paco Rabanne designer look featured long fringes at the skirt and a scoop neckline at the top.

The “Nope” actress paired the adorable look with matching silver heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorized with silver jewelry from Tiffany and Co. As for her hair, the starlet wore her dark locs in a silk press style that was parted over to the side as she served face and body for the ‘Gram.