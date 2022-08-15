HomeCelebrity News

Fans Can't Get Enough Of Keke Palmer And Angela Bassett's Adorable Reunion

Keke Palmer linked up with her movie mom Angela Bassett over the weekend, and we got to say their sweet encounter was everything.

Keke Palmer linked up with her movie mom Angela Bassett over the weekend, and we got to say their sweet encounter was everything. If you remember, Palmer played Bassett’s onscreen daughter in the 2006 classic Akeelah and the Bee.

“Guys, you’ll never guess who I ran into. The original, my momma! It’s been so long since I saw her!” Palmer told fans on Youtube as she panned the camera over to Bassett. The 911 actress was equally as excited to see the 28-year-old starlet, who just broke box offices in Jordan Peele’s Nope. The Black Panther star planted a kiss on Palmer’s face before they traded a few laughs together.

Fans across social media couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment.  “Love themmmm,” wrote one user on Instagram. While another fan chimed in, “I love those two! So beautiful and positive.”

 

Palmer’s cute run-in with Bassett comes almost a month after she showed off her best impression of the 63-year-old star during an interview with Wired. The actress sat down with the publication to answer some of the web’s most searched questions. During one segment, the Chicago native did a hilarious reenactment of Bassett from her role in The Jacksons: An American Dream.

 

Following her stellar impression, some fans began to compare the young actress to another legend in the entertainment world. On Twitter, one fan compared the former Disney star to the late great Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on August 9.

“Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the same” the stan wrote. To which Palmer responded, “Let’s get the movie made y’all. I’m ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters.”

Palmer would be incredible in a Whitney Houston biopic, but for now, fans are still reeling from her fantastic portrayal as Emerald Haywood in Nope. During an interview with The Washington Post, Palmer opened up about the importance of portraying a strong character like Emerald on screen.

 “Emerald exists in life. I think it’s so important to show diverse Black female characters. In my life, I’m also the kind of female who wavers both on masculine and feminine energy,” she explained. “I pull from both ends, and I think most of us are that way in life, no matter what gender we are. That’s also really important to showcase in film and television. I really love having a character that redefines what people think about women,” the star said before adding, “That also played into my balance of what strength looked like for Emerald, because she’s not just strong. She’s soft. I think that’s also important as a Black woman; I don’t want to be one-note and be strapped, because that’s an annoying stereotype.”

 

Keke Palmer Glows On The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

