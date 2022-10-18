Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated Two Years With Her Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating two years with her handsome boyfriend Pardison Fontaine and is reliving the couple’s best moments in a series of photos that showed off their adorable relationship which she shared on Instagram today.

Earlier today, the Savage rapper took to the ‘Gram to post some super sexy glam photos of the couple as well as some adorable behind the scenes moments of the duo living their best lives and enjoying their relationship with each other.

“Yr 2 with U 💙,” she captioned the lengthy carousel post that showed off the couple’s loving relationship and some major PDA.

Check out the sweet post below.