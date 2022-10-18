HomeStyle & Fashion

Monica Denise Serves Looks In A Dolce & Gabbana Monochrome Ensemble

Now THIS is a lewk!

Monica (Monica Denise Brown) attends the 2019 MTV Video...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

When it comes to fashion, Monica Denise eats and leaves zero crumbs in sight. The legendary vocalist uses her Instagram page to show off her top-tier style, and we are just grateful to be observers.

In her latest post, the mother of three rocked a full floral monochrome look by Dolce And Gabbana. The singer wore a long-sleeve, turtleneck, shorts bodysuit with matching stockings, shoes, and a long puffer jacket.

Monica decided not to overwhelm the ensemble with accessories, but instead opted for a bold red eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

In another photo, she posted with her longtime friends, Trina and Trick Daddy. She captioned the post, “MIAMI WAS A MOVIE 🎥…. I’m honored to have two of my dearest friends & realest to ever do it join me…. @trinarockstarr thank you for ALL the years I love you ♥️ @trickdaddydollars I love you & all your crazy LOL #NeverSwitchedOrChanged

404 x 305 ♥️”

It looks like Monica is collaborating with her friends on some new music. We enjoy her in the fashion space, but we definitely love hearing that soulful voice over a tight beat. Until then, we’ll just have to enjoy her fashionable Instagram posts. She serves style Inspo for the girls! What do you think? Are you loving Monica’s Dolce and Gabbana look?

Monica Proves She’s A Style Boss In A Swaggy $1,890 Balenciaga Track Jacket

Five Times Monica Was Our Fashion Goals

Monica Gracefully Checks White Reporter Who Questioned Her Presence At The CMT Awards

Monica (Monica Denise Brown) attends the 2019 MTV Video...
