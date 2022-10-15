HomeStyle & Fashion

Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In a Two Piece Ensemble

Summer Walker is glowing while pregnant and recently showed off her fashionable style in a two piece ensemble.

Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Summer Walker still has that pregnancy glow as she’s gearing up for motherhood again and took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a crop top and skirt.

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her figure in a fur mini skirt and matching top that looked perfect on her. The beauty accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, lace up heels and wore her hair long and parted down the middle with a straight bang across her forehead to frame both sides of her face.

The “Over It” crooner was pictured in a candid Instagram photo set as she walked down what looked like a hotel hallway. She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 4.8 million IG followers where she served face and body for the fashionable post.

While the beauty didn’t caption this trendy Instagram post, her followers left enough comments underneath the photo set which proved that the look spoke for itself. “Awww the baby bump 😍,” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty 😻😻😩” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “I think summer love being pregnant 😍” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.

What do you think about Summer’s furry fall style? Did she nail it?

