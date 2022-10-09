HomeStyle & Fashion

Zendaya Slays In An Orange Ensemble

Zendaya and Law Roach teamed up again to give us another slay and we're loving it!

74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Deadline Room

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

One of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya was spotted on Instagram over the weekend completely serving an an all orange look that we love!

The beauty’s long time, talented stylist Law Roach is responsible for Zendaya’s latest slay and shared the look on their Instagram and were absolutely swooning. For the ensemble, the Euphoria actress donned an shiny orange two piece look featuring boot cut pants and a matching top which the starlet tied up at the midriff. She paired the look with black Christian Louboutin pumps and minimal jewlery. As for her hair, she let her natural curls shine through as she wore them shifted over to one side of her face as she posed and showed off the look from all angles for the stylist’s Instagram page

“She wore @_maximiliandavis_ @ferragamo” the iconic stylist captioned the look for their 1.2 million Instagram followers. Check out the fabulous look below. 

Per usual, Zendaya is bringing the heat and style when it comes to fashion and we just can’t get enough. The starlet and the iconic stylist, Law Roach, are a dynamic duo and we know whenever these two get together, it’s going to be a major fashion moment that we’ll be talking about for days to come!

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s latest slay? Did she and Law Roach nail it once again?

