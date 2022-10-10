HomeHelloBuzz

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand YITTY Teams Up With #TitCheck To Promote Breast Awareness

Make your #FitCheck a #TitCheck.

Lizzo’s shapewear brand, Yitty, has joined forces with Young Survival Coalition and OHG’s Purpose Group, encouraging young adults to turn their #FitCheck (outfit check) into a #TitCheck.

According to titcheck.org, most young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer find abnormalities in their breast while getting dressed. #TITCheck aims to motivate young adults to Think about their breasts when they get dressed, Identify any changes, and Talk to their doctor.

“Compared to older women, young women facing breast cancer generally have lower survival rates while remaining underrepresented in research studies. It is imperative we activate these young adults to get involved in the conversations, community, and research regarding early-onset breast cancer,” said Stacy Lewis, Chief Program Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of Young Survival Coalition.

To help spread the word about this critical campaign, YITTY will be promoting #TitCheck across all of the brand’s platforms. YITTY’s president, Kristen Dykstra is eager to show young adults the benefits of being aware of their breast health. “Our goal as a #TitCheck partner is to educate our community on the risks of breast cancer at a young age and help them understand how easy it is to check themselves and take control of their breast health,” remarked Dykstra.

For more information on #TitCheck, visit titcheck.org.

