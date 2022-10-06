Taylour Paige Ties The Knot With Her Boo Rivington Starchild

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Zola star Taylour Paige celebrated her 32nd birthday in the best way– with a big secret wedding! On Oct. 5, the actress tied the knot with designer Rivington Starchild. The pair didn’t post photos from their epic wedding day on social media, but thankfully, a few attendees shared some precious pics of the lavish event.

On Instagram, one photo shot by screenwriter Logan Laurice captured Paige dazzling in a satin form-fitted wedding dress. The beautiful piece featured a lush hood that covered the star as she prepared to make her way down the aisle. The Independent Spirit Award recipient complimented the look with straight-back cornrows and a pair of shiny diamond stud earrings. It looks like the couple tied the knot alongside close friends and family.