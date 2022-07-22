Ayesha Curry Steps Out In A Sexy Versace Look After The Espys

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

All eyes were on Ayesha Curry last night when she stepped out in a sexy Versace look after the Espys.

The wife and mother was spotted looking as beautiful as ever donning a black and purple Versace look that was everything. Styled by Jason Bolden, the beauty wore the look to perfection which featured a leather top and a black and purples sequined skirt. She paired the look with an oversized black leather jacket and black strappy heels and wore her hair in a wavy look that was parted down the middle and framed both sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, she showed off the look to perfection as she posed for a few solo shots as well as with her husband, Steph Curry, as they looked extremely dapper for the evening’s festivities. “💜” she simply captioned the look for her 7.8 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

She then shared a photo of herself standing alongside her husband as Steph matched her fly rocking an all-black look. “Mom and dad. 🖤” she captioned that photo. Check it out below.

Looking good, Currys!

