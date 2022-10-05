HomeStyle & Fashion

Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

Another day, another Janet Jackson slay

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.

The simple caption reads, “@louisVuitton x @theestallion #beforeafter #gettingready.”

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Jackson posed with shoe designer extraordinaire Christian Louboutin. The songbird opted for a casual, street-style look by the brand. She partnered her metallic puffer jacket with black cargo pants and chunky black boots.

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Jackson reserved all the drama for her hair and makeup. Her baby hairs strategically framed her face and styled her braids in a few ponytails. The Why Did I Get Married actress wore wine red lipstick that matched her rosy cheeks. She brightened up her eyes with a silvery shadow. Issa Look!

I love seeing Jackson out and about, living her best life. She looks great!

DON’T MISS…

Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show

Janet Jackson Attends The Christian Siriano Fashion Show Draped In The Designer’s Threads

Missy Elliot And Janet Jackson Link Up And Give Us The Melanin Moment We’ve Always Wanted!

janet jackson , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Pear Nova Announces Its First Faux Nail Collection Inspired By Marvel Studios' 'BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER'
Nails  |  Samjah Iman

Pear Nova Drops Its First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Luxury Faux Nail Collection

Fall Hair Color Trends
Hair  |  Shamika Sanders

Cinnamon, Spice & Everything Nice: Wig Color Trends For The Fall

Tia And Tamera Mowry Sign And Discuss Their New Book "Twintuition"
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Tamera Mowry-Housely Reacts to Sister Tia Filing For Divorce

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 19
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Garcelle Beauvais Shines In A Sparkly Alessandra Rich Dress During The RHOB Reunion

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close