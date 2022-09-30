Sephora Launches A Membership-Based Same Day Delivery Service

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Have you ever run out of foundation, concealer, or your favorite eyebrow pencil in the middle of a beauty beat? There’s nothing worse than being caught off guard by the better finish of a needed problem. Beauty emergencies happen, and they’re annoying. If this has happened to you, then have no fear because Sephora launched their latest service that’ll have your must-have products in the palm of your hands within hours.

After a recent survey, researchers found that the #1 service beauty shoppers want product delivery within a few hours. And now, for only $49 a year, clients will have access to unlimited Same-Day Delivery on Sephora.com or the Sephora app. If you’re on the fence, shoppers can also try the service for free with a 30-day trial. For those who want to try Sephora’s Same-Day Delivery offering before diving into the Unlimited program, it’s available on the site and the app for a fee starting at $6.95.

This service is clutch for traveling makeup artists, women on the go who don’t have time to stop at their local Sephora, or literally anyone who wants the instant gratification of shopping without entering a store. Your beauty products can be delivered to your front door in two hours or less. What do you think? Would you try this service?

