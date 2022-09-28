Normani Poses In Burberry Dress And Trench Coat For The Brand’s Latest Event

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Normani is two for two in Burberry this week and she just stepped out in another look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending another one of the luxury designer’s fashionable events in London Fashion Week and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her latest ensemble, the beauty donned a Burberry printed pencil dress that fit her like a glove. The curve hugging dress included Burberry’s signature print throughout and looked elegant on the beauty. The songstress paired the look with a matching Burberry printed trench coat, strappy black heels, and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a high bun with curled bangs and served face and body for her fashionable night out.

The entertainer shared the look on Instagram with her followers, posting a few looks from her latest Burberry ensemble as well as her previous, all black look. She also included a few videos and pictures from insight the designer event and captioned the photo set, “yah it’s @burberry babe 🤎 thank you @riccardotisci17 for sharing your gifts with all of us. definitely gonna need the rubber heels in every color. love you and thank you for having me!!!”

Check out the fashionable post below.

Normani is certainly killing the fashion game in Burberry! Beauties, what do you think of her latest look?

Don’t miss…

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt