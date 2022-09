Jordyn Woods Kicks Off Her Birthday Week In Style

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram today to show off her killer curves and style as she kicked off her birthday week and we’re here for it!

The racy photos featured the beauty wearing a sheer, all black look that she wore to perfection. She served face and body as she posed in front of a decked out Rolls Royce and showed off the trendy look from all angles which she accessorized with silver jewelry including a necklace, watch, and earrings and wore a floor length black fur coat in some photos for added emphasis.

As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute up’ do hairstyle with two curled bangs that framed the sides of her face that was perfect for the elegant look.

Taking to the social media platform, the stunning beauty shared the sexy photos carousel of herself and captioned the look, “birthday week started strong💎if you showed up for me, I love you!“ for her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the post below.

Looks like the social media influencer and reality star is stepping into her new year the right way – in style! Our good sis always looks good and we can’t wait to see what other birthday looks she’ll roll out in the next few days.

Beauties, what do you think about Jordyn’s twenty fifth birthday look? Did she nail it?