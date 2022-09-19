Ashanti Walks Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Post

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

The beautiful Ashanti took to Instagram earlier today to show us how she walks into Monday and of course, she’s doing it in style!

The beauty wore the super cute, flowing dress to perfection which was orange and cream colored and cut out in all the right places. She wore the sexy look as she modeled in an Instagram Reel for her millions of Instagram followers and was all smiles as she strutted her stuff back and forth while showing off the stunning look. As for her hair, she wore her dark black locs in loose curls that were parted over to one side of her face and draped passed her shoulders as she served face and body in the effortless slay.

Taking to the social media platform, the talented starlet shared the dainty look with her millions of Instagram followers, captioning the short video, “Walking into Monday like ❤️🧡🤍💗”

Check out the stunning post below.

If this is how the beauty is walking into our Mondays then we already know it’s going to be a great week! This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again?

