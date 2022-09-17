Zaya Wade Looks Stunning In Latest Instagram Photos

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Zaya Wade has just broken the internet with her latest Instagram photos, and it’s safe to say that she looks stunning!

The beauty shared a few photos from her recent photoshoot with Tiffany and Co. where the starlet donned a black short sleeved t-shirt and a dainty bracelet seemingly from the jewelry brand. The gorgeous teen was fresh faced and stunning as she served face for the photoshoot. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a half up half down style with two curled bangs that framed the side of her face. “dreams become reality ✨

@tiffanyandco #tiffanylock”the beauty captioned the photo set for her 555 thousand Instagram followers. Check out the post below.

Zaya’s superstar father, Dwyane Wade, recently filed a request to legally change his daughter’s name and gender. Last month, According to Page Six, the 40 year old father petitioned the Los Angeles Superior Court for the 15-year-old’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Per the request and according to Page Six, Zaya will also be female in all legal documents moving forward.

Beauties, what do you think about Zaya’s stunning look? Did she nail it?

