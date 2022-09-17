HomeStyle & Fashion

Zaya Wade Looks Stunning In Latest Instagram Photos

Zaya Wade took to Instagram to shut the Internet down when she shared her latest for Tiffany and Co.

Source: Gabrielle Union via Instagram / Gabrielle Union via Instagram

Zaya Wade has just broken the internet with her latest Instagram photos, and it’s safe to say that she looks stunning!

The beauty shared a few photos from her recent photoshoot with Tiffany and Co. where the starlet donned a black short sleeved t-shirt and a dainty bracelet seemingly from the jewelry brand. The gorgeous teen was fresh faced and stunning as she served face for the photoshoot. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a half up half down style with two curled bangs that framed the side of her face. “dreams become reality ✨

@tiffanyandco #tiffanylock”the beauty captioned the photo set for her 555 thousand Instagram followers. Check out the post below.

Zaya’s superstar father, Dwyane Wade, recently filed a request to legally change his daughter’s name and gender.  Last month, According to Page Six, the 40 year old father petitioned the Los Angeles Superior Court for the 15-year-old’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Per the request and according to Page Six, Zaya will also be female in all legal documents moving forward.

Beauties, what do you think about Zaya’s stunning look? Did she nail it?

