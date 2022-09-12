Sherri Shepherd Looks Gorgeous In An All Pink Suit

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Sherri Shepherd made her talk show hosting debut today with the Sherri Show and was certainly dressed for the monumental occasion.

Dressed in an all pink suit featuring a pink suit jacket and matching slacks, the television personality was all smiles as she started her new business venture, rocking tight curls and a face beat to perfection. The beauty took to Instagram to share an IG carousel showing off her fabulous look as well as her very first guest, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss, who matched Sherri’s fly and looked incredible on the small screen.

“The joy you see on my face is the joy I want to bring you all season! Debut down, so many more shows to go!” the starlet captioned her social media post. She then continued and thanked her celebrity friends for joining her on this new and incredible journey, writing, “Thank You @Kandi for helping me make history today as my first guest! Thanks to bestie @KymWhitley, Lorene Harmon & @brennynlark of @sixbroadway for always joining me! Keep watching Family! #SherriShowTV”

Check out the fashionable post below.

We’re just loving this pink moment on the comedian and TV personality and are looking forward to see what LEWKS she’ll serve all season long! Did you catch the first episode of Sherri’s new talk show? Will you be tuning in?

