The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Brought Us Fierce Fashion And Fierce Reads

Part one of the 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14' reunion premiered, Sunday night, bringing fierce fashion and even fiercer reads.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 14 reunion

Source: Bravo / Getty

Part one of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 reunion aired on Bravo, Sunday night, and the housewives brought fierce fashion and fierce reads to the stage. Dressed in various shades of pink, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards- Ross rehashed the season’s biggest storylines and tackled some loose ties while sitting down with Bravo exec and host Andy Cohen.

The drama picked up right where it left off: Drew and Sheree’s season-long beef only intensified and Kandi confronted Marlo about her slick-talking confessionals. While the reads were ugly, the style was not. Keep scrolling for your Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 14 reunion (style) recap:

Pretty In Pink

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

We’ve seen the cast of RHOA in many monochromatic looks over the years. There was that time they all wore white, the time they dressed in all black like the omen, and now the ladies are pretty in pink. Kenya Moore sparked in a geometric gown by Azzi & Osta while Drew Sidora gave us the cold shoulder in a dramatic custom gown by Riley Knoxx Couture; styled by No IG Jeremy.

Blonde Highlights

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 14 hair

Source: Bravo / Getty

Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Kandi Burruss shared a couch and the same hair color. The OG peach holders looked season-friendly with chestnut and blonde highlights. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 14 reunion was the perfect way to cap off the summer while ushering in the fall and the upcoming season of Real Housewives Of Potomac.

Beat Faces

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 14 reunion

Source: Bravo / Getty

If side eyes could kill, Drew Sidora’s would be a master slayer. The newly appointed bone collector sat perched and pretty along with her castmates Marlo and Sanya. Makeup artist 2gifted.hands is behind Drew’s flawless face while Kenya Moore’s face was beaten by George Miguel Arnone.

Legs And Hips And Body…

If there’s one thing the RHOA ladies know how to do, is serve body. Kandi Burruss gave fans a glimpse of her costar’s curves before they hit the stage to confront one another in the 3-episode special. Kandi’s Legs, Hips, And Body went viral over the summer, so it made sense she enlist her RHOA gals to revive the moment.

