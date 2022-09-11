Lala Anthony Is Pretty In Pink Dundas Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lala Anthony took to Instagram over the weekend to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!

Over the weekend, the television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all-pink Dundas dress that we love! The pink Dundas ensemble featured a cut-out midrift and a thigh high slit that showed off her killer curves.

She accessorized the look with silver strappy sandals and wore minimal jewelry for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back bun with a side swoop bang that was curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “pretty in pink 💕,” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.