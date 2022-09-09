Ciara Kicks Off NYFW In A Number Of Chic All-Black Ensembles

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Ciara plays zero games when it comes to style. So there’s no surprise that the singer, clothing designer, and OAM skincare founder served high fashion and a sterling silver platter for NYFW.

On Thursday, she was spied on the streets of New York, donning platinum blonde hair, a black patent leather trench coat, black thigh-high boots, and black sunglasses.

The effortless look comes after a series of images posted to the mother of three’s Instagram account.

In one post, the singer struts down the street in a black leather Lita by Ciara dress.

In another post, she rocks a black leather jumpsuit, also from her Lita by Ciara collection. She partnered the look with Celine boots, a few bangles on her wrist, and a black necklace.

Clearly, our girl Ciara is a marketing genius. Serving looks during NYFW decked out in her brand is the most brilliant form of advertising. Not only does she look amazing, but she also gets to highlight just how fresh and chic her Lita by Ciara collection is.

NYFW is in full swing, and we expect to see more stylish celebrities hitting the pavement like it’s their own personal runway. We can’t wait to see the other looks Ciara has tucked up her sleeves!

