Ari Lennox Gives Us Style Goals In Latest IG Pic

Ari Lennox gives us style goals in her trendy Hanifa ensemble.

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Ari Lennox is still on top of her style game and is always applying the pressure she sings about in every look she rocks! Earlier today, the beauty posed seductively for Instagram in a neon green look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!

Taking to the platform, Ari’s stylist, Scot Louie, shared the fashionable look with the beauty rocking the neon look to perfection. The Hanifa ensemble featured a collared and deep v neckline along with a sheer midriff and mini skirt. The dress also featured a long train which trailed behind the long sleeved look. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry and makeup, only wearing nude gloss on her lips and green eyeshadow to match the dress. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a slicked back pony tail with a long braid that draped past her shoulders as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set.

“stepped into the Queen Space with @arilennox wearing @hanifaofficial #fashionNEEDSme” the legendary stylist captioned the gorgeous IG carousel. Check out the look below. 

Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?

Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We're Green With Envy

As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful

Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit

