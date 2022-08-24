Marsai Martin Shines In A Dolce And Gabbana Dress On The Red Carpet

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Marsai Martin is all grown up now. The Black-ish star recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for “Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul” dressed to the nines in a sparkling leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with dazzling feathered high-heeled sandals by Esor Marie.

The 18-year-old award-winning actress shined wearing the beautiful ensemble as she donned chunky straight-back cornrows and glistening diamond-encrusted bracelets and earrings by DJULA.

For makeup, Martin turned heads wearing glossy lip and neutral foundation. The star also rocked long lashes and fierce acrylic nails with the look.

On Instagram, Martin raved about her stylish ensemble, telling her 4 million followers, “aight I’m back.”

Fans instantly flooded her comment section with praises.

“And ateee per usual,” one user replied, while another person wrote, “you winnnn.”

Martin worked with celebrity stylist Byron Javar to pull together her fashionable red carpet look. Last week, the famed stylist, who’s worked with the likes of Quinta Brunson and Yung Miami, pieced together a custom look for the young actress in celebration of her 18th birthday, which just passed on August 14.

For her “far far away” themed birthday bash, Javar dressed up the “Little” actress in a custom gown courtesy of fashion designer Da Shoné By DaSh.

A star-studded list of celebs attended the star’s big party, including singer turned entrepreneur Kelly Rowland and “Claws” star Karreuche Tran.

Take a look at Martin’s birthday recap below.

