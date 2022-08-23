Fenty Beauty And MSCHF Collaborate On Condiment Lip Gloss ‘Ketchup Or Makeup?’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Fenty Beauty and art brand MSCHF have teamed up to create condiment packets of lip gloss that resemble ketchup. And if you’re up for a surprise, you might receive an actual packet of ketchup.

This collaboration may tickle your fancy if you’re a ketchup lover and a red lipstick fanatic. Fenty Beauty and MSCHF have created a catchy lip gloss campaign that includes a mystery to be solved: “ketchup or makeup?” When a customer purchases a case of the new lip gloss, they get six packets in a red box that has the words Ketchup or Makeup written on the top. The six packets inside the case either contain nonedible ketchup or lip gloss. And the only way to find out is to purchase the $25 case.

After announcing the unique campaign, fans flooded Fenty Beauty’s comment section with mixed feelings. One social media user wrote, “this is so cool!!” while another user wanted to know what Rih Rih had to say about this ordeal. “Is Rihanna still on maternity leave… who signed off?” commented @krismissdaily. Other social media users were concerned about the economic aspect of the collaboration. “So if u get a lipgloss it’s just an open packet? Wouldn’t that dry out fast. Also imagine spending money on ketchup packets.” wrote @_gnomegood_.

Overall, it seems Fenty Beauty customers are not overly excited about possibly buying ketchup packets. But maybe there’s a twist. We will keep our eyes open on what the consensus is from people who will purchase the “Ketchup or Makeup” case.

Stay tuned!

Purchase your “Ketchup or Makeup” case here.

