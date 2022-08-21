Nicki Minaj Gives Us Hair Goals In A Bright Pink Bob

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Nicki Minaj was spotted on Instagram over the weekend giving us hair goals in a short, bright Barbie pink bob and we’re swooning!

The rapper took to the Instagram platform to show off her new pink wig and looked absolutely stunning in the vibrant and dainty look. In the short Instagram Reel, the beauty rocked a short, straight pink wig that was cut in the shape of a blunt bob with frayed bangs. She wore a black bodysuit and black cowboy brimmed hat and accessorized the look with an oversized white button down shirt and black knee high boots. In the video, she was all smiles as she posed in her adorable look and gave us all hair (and body) goals in the process.

Check out the adorable video below.

Of course, Nicki’s millions of Instagram fans completely ate this look up and flooded her IG comment section with over 800 thousand comments praising the adorable look. “Hello Barbie,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie ” while another was stuck on her banging body and killer curves and wrote, “What waist 🤩😍😍😍😍😘❤️,” underneath the fun Instagram Reel.

We’d love to see more of Nicki in this cute bob! Beauties, what do you think about her new, short ‘do?

