HomeStyle & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Shines In Gold Lia Stublla Dress

Kelly Rowland was spotted at Marsai Martin's 18th birthday party donning a gold, Lia Stublla dress that we love!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted over the weekend at Marsai Martin’s Far Far Away themed 18th birthday party donning a beautiful gold gown that left us with fashion envy!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked an all-gold gown from Lia Stublla featuring a sweetheart neckline and a thigh high slit that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with dangly earrings, a bright bold red lip, heels by Tamara Mellon and an Ome pearl necklace as styled by Jennifer Udechukwu.

On Instagram, the former Destiny’s Child star shared the photo for her 12 million IG followers, posting a photo carousel of herself modeling the ensemble outfit to perfection, while simply captioning the photo set, “Marsai’s Kingdom of FarFar Away!”

Check out the fashionable ensemble below.

 

“KELLLYYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥 OMGG WOWWWWWW💥💥💥,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath the sparkly fit while another wrote,”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and Kelly’s bestie Lala wrote, “W😍😍😍😍😍😍😍WWWWWW
We’re absolutely obsessed with this sexy look! What do you think about Kelly’s slay?
kelly rowland , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
  • Just Added
    2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

    Kelly Rowland Shines In Gold Lia Stublla Dress
    Glamour Magazine 'Women of the Year' Awards NYC

    Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
    Bottega Veneta Soho Store Opening

    Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress
    Lala Anthony / Kelly Rowland

    Lala Anthony Gives Us Body Goals In A Gold Bikini
    The City Of West Hollywood's Pride Parade

    Cardi B Reveals She Uses Onion Water To Achieve Long, Healthy Tresses
    Variety's 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming - Arrivals

    Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

    Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
    Anika Kai Morphe Vegan brush review

    Anika Kai Gives A Breakdown Of Morphe’s Vegan Pro Brush Series
    "Day Shift" Dallas Fan Screening

    Day Shift Cast Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Karla Souza Talk Family, Style and Vampires
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila

    Cassie Strikes A Pose In A Blue Maxi Dress We Love
  • You May Also Like
    Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
    Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
    • Close