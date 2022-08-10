KeKe Palmer Hops On Instagram To Ask Why Plastic Surgeons Can’t Clear Up Acne: ‘I’m Tired Of It!’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is tired, and we feel her. The Nope actress jumped on her Instagram today to pose a thought-provoking question. She inquires, if a plastic surgeon can give someone a new body, why can’t they clear acne?

It makes perfect sense when you think about the question at hand. Plastic surgeons are known for doing incredible work on their patients, from trimming fat to adding it. But, as Palmer stated, they have yet to come up with a permanent solution for acne. Palmer, who has been dealing with acne issues for some time now, woke up with the question on her mind and is looking for immediate answers. “All of these years and all of these inventions, and you can’t figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face? I’m tired!” stated Palmer during her venting session.

Palmer wrote in her caption that she is fed up with working hard on trying to clear her acne up naturally. She wants the fast results plastic surgeon patients receive.

“Enough with all the hard work of having to find the PERFECT diet and trying to get an expensive facial every other day. Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love.”

Keke Palmer is that girl when it comes to taking the celebrity mask off and keeping it all the way real. She is not afraid to be her complete self, and we absolutely adore her for it. And even though she is gorgeous with or without acne, we understand her frustration. So plastic surgeons, give our girl (and millions of other women) the fast acne remedy asap!

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Glows On The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Keke Palmer Shares Self Care Advice While Getting All Glammed Up: ‘Protect Your Peace’