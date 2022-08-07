Tracee Ellis Ross Posed For Instagram In A Fashionable Look From The Row

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of our favorite style queens and the beauty took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fabulous fashion sense in a look from The Row that we love.

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a grey and white two piece look from The Row that fit her like a glove. The beauty paired the look with matching pointed toe pumps and chunky gold jewelry and had her naturally big curls slicked back into a bun.

The legendary actress shared her look with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “FA-SHUN.”

Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the superstar! Would you rock it?

