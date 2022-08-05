Tessa Thompson Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Ginger Red Hair

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

We just adore Tessa Thompson’s unique style and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us hair envy to add to our adoration!

Taking to the platform, the beauty showed off her ginger red hair in various hair styles, and we’re loving it! Tessa shared her vibrant hair color in a series of selfies that she shared on the platform in an IG Carousel, showing off the look from all angles and styles.

For some looks, the beauty wore her hair naturally curly and in others, she wore the vibrant color in micro braids. We can’t choose a favorite look so we’ll just admire them all! “*Cue RED, RED, RED by Fiona Apple*” she captioned the look for her3.3 million IG followers.

Check it out below.