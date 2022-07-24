Lizzo Embraces Her Natural Body On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is the queen of body independence and took to Instagram to embrace her natural curves, and we’re here for it!

Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” songstress showed off her natural body in an IG Reel where she rocked a pink, floral maxi dress and wore her hair in a slicked back, low pony tail with her natural curls on full display. She modeled the dress to perfection, showing off her backside and showing herself some love in the process.

“Embracing my back rolls & showing them love 💗,” she captioned the video for her 12.8 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“You are so necessary! 💕💕💕,” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the stunning video while another wrote, “The dress looks beautiful on you 💗💗💗💗💗💗.”