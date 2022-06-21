Ayesha Curry Drops It Low While Celebrating The Warriors NBA Championship Title

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Ayesha Curry was the life of the party on Monday.

The famous mother of three broke out her best dance moves while celebrating the Golden State Warrior’s 7th NBA championship title at her International Smoke restaurant, and let’s just say Mrs. Curry can drop it real low.

Several videos posted to social media from the event captured the restauranteur grinding and twerking up against her husband Steph Curry, who helped the Warriors secure their big victory and his fourth NBA title.

In one video, Steph could be seen clinching the team’s gigantic NBA trophy as he danced alongside his wife.

Another video from the celebration appeared to show Ayesha cheering her hubby on as he drank tequila from a bottle.

Prior to the celebration, Ayesha turned heads at the Warriors parade where she was spotted wearing a curve-hugging dress made from Steph’s NBA jersey.

Fans online praised “The Seasoned Life” author for pulling off the cute ensemble.

“Goals wrote,” one fan, while another person chimed in, “So cute.”

Steph’s big NBA victory came just in time for Father’s Day weekend, and on Sunday, the Domaine Curry Wine founder took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her husband of 10 years.

“Happy Father’s Day my love!!! You are an angel on earth and we love you beyond measure! @stephencurry30,” Ayesha captioned a photo of herself hugged up close alongside Steph and their three children: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9.