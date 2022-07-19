Megan Thee Stallion Treats Herself To A Diamond Encrusted Necklace

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion has been killing the game lately and to reward herself for all of her hard work, the rapper decided to treat herself to a very expensive piece of jewelry!

The “Plan B” rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her new purchase, posting an Instagram Reel of a diamond encrusted chain link necklace and matching ring set. The new jewelry sparkled like the stars and looked incredible in the jewelry box it came in as Meg showed it off to her millions of IG followers.

“Decided to treat myself since I been working so harddd😛 IM BACK IN THE U.S SO NEW MUSIC COMING SOON HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

“You should really be a hand model🔥,” one of the beauty’s IG followers said of Meg’s hands that featured long, pink nails. “AS YOU SHOULD 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we love you 😘❤️,” another follower wrote while another commented, “ Well deserved quueeennnnn😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨”

It’s always the right time to treat yourself!