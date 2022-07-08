Cardi B Is Eye-Candy In A Sheer Custom Matthew Reisman Look

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B in Matthew Reisman is a sight to behold! The Grammy award-winning rapper hopped on Instagram to show off this look, and all we can say is…”she won!”

You can always count on Cardi B to sport a fly ensemble on and off stage, and this time was no different. In a video posted to her account, she strutted back and forth and twirled around in a custom Matthew Reisman all-in-one look. The jazzy ensemble featured black, beaded embellishments that adorned her legs, thighs, buttocks, neck and arms. Her breast area was covered with satin pads, and she wore a black thong underneath.

Cardi donned the daring look while in Norway where she was performing. She captured her video with, “IT FEELS GOOD TO BE BACK !!! Thank you Norway 🇳🇴 🇳🇴💙❤️!!!!! UNITED KINGDOM 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧see you TOMORROW!!” Fans went crazy in her comments with fire and heart eye emojis, watching Cardi model the risqué outfit to her new single “Hot Ish.”

Cardi B in Matthew Reisman is the perfect match! Reisman is known for customizing hot looks that are bold and unique, and that is what Cardi’s style is all about. A popular couturier among celebs, he recently designed two gorgeous looks for Mary J. Blige’s latest video. Some of his high-profile clients include Lizzo, Issa Rae, and Lil’ Kim to name a few.

