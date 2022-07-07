Lizzo Teases The Release Date Of Her New Album While Twerking In A Bedazzled Face Mask

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

What better way for Lizzo to promote her new album Special than by twerking in a bedazzled facemask?! Fans have been bracing themselves for the release of the Rumors popstar’s fourth studio album, which is slated for release on July 15.

On Instagram, the three-time Grammy-award-winning singer has been teasing the forthcoming project in true Lizzo fashion. In a video posted to her account on Wednesday, the star twerked and gyrated her bodacious body for fans as she held a vinyl copy of the new album. Lizzo could be seen donning a hot pink crystal embroidered face mask as she shook her clappers for the gram.

“SHES A 10 BUT YOU CAN’T GET HER UNTIL JULY 15TH 😏😏😏😏 LIZZOMUSIC.COM,” the Houston native captioned the video.

Lizzo is been a loud advocate for women’s rights following the overturning of Roe V. Wade

Outside of the music world, Lizzo has been extremely busy advocating for women’s rights. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the bustling entrepreneur vowed to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from her shapewear brand Yitty to the National Network of Abortion Funds over the July fourth weekend. The grassroots organization strives to remove financial, logistical, cultural & political barriers to abortion.

“Yitty is all about body autonomy,” the “Truth Hurts” crooner said in the video. “You should be the only one who has a say on how you feel and what you do with your body. Celebrate your body’s independence with us by giving back to organizations who are fighting on the front line for body autonomy,” she added.

Additionally, Lizzo also promised to donate $500k from her upcoming Special tour to Planned Parenthood. According to her Twitter post, the entertainment company Live Nation “agreed to match” her donation to the reproductive healthcare organization. The massive pledge would provide $1 million to the institution for abortion care and to continue offering reproductive health care services.

“The most important thing is action and loud voices,” the Watch Out For The Big Grrrls creator tweeted in June. “@PPFA @AbortionFunds and organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

RELATED STORIES:

Lizzo Announces New Dance Competition Series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves For The Gram In A Body Positive Post ‘I Gained Weight. I Look TF Goodt’

Lizzo Is Keeping Us Inspired With Her Body Positivity Posts