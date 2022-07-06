Naomi Campbell Shines On The Balenciaga Runway In A Massive Victorian Era Ballroom Gown

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Naomi Campbell was recently spotted sturting down the catwalk during Balenciaga’s Couture runway show in Paris.

The 52-year-old iconic supermodel gave a few smoldering looks as she graced the runway in a giant black ballroom gown that looked like an ensemble out of the Victorian era.

The stunning piece is a part of Balenciaga’s Couture Winter 21 collection, which features a meticulously crafted mix of high fashion wear for both men and women.

According to the fashion house’s website, every item from the collection is made with textiles that “range from fine vicuña, vintage wools, satins, and silks to utilitarian technical fabrics.”

Take a closer look at the intricate gown below.

Backstage, the British star was caught schmoozing with actress Nicole Kidman, who also walked down the runway at the event. In fact, a number of celebrities broke out their best catwalk for the Haute Couture show, including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

Naomi Campell won’t be quitting modeling anytime soon

Naomi Campbell has been modeling for over 28 years , and she has no plans of stopping any time soon. During an interview with the fashion photographer Nick Knick in 2015, the beautiful muse told fans that she was determined to make the fashion industry a more diverse and inclusive space.