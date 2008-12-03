CLOSE
Home

It’s Blind Dates Only For Tyra Banks

Leave a comment

Former supermodel and now talk-show host boasts that the only kind of dates she goes on are blind dates.  It’s definitely not for the reasons that you think…

“One thing I can say is I try not to date people who are famous because one celebrity plus another celebrity equals five… The paparazzi will just start mixing my name with theirs.”

So it’s not because Miss Banks can’t get a date; she just doesn’t to deal with the celebrity dating paparazzi hastle. Check out the rest of the story here on pr-inside.com.

blind dates , celebrity romance , tyra banks

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close