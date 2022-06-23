Fans Mistake Content Creator Candice Craig For Toni Braxton In New Video To Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

The Internet went crazy early today when fans mistook popular content creator Candice Craig for Toni Braxton, and we can’t stop laughing!

Candice, who is known for her viral dance videos, shared a video of herself donning a white onesie, long dark hair, and minimal jewelry as she hit her best dance moves to Beyoncé’s latest single, “Break My Soul.” After the video went viral, fans mistakenly thought that Candice Craig was Toni Braxton after a tweet calling Candice Toni, went viral.

“Not Toni Braxton enjoying and dancing to Break My Soul!” the tweet read. Check it out below.

After the tweet went viral, fans agreed, thinking that Candice indeed resembles the beautiful Toni Braxon in the now viral video.

“Ummmm it’s def me,” Candice commented on the video.

While other Twitter users followed up with, “Girl that is Toni Braxton.” Check out the hilarious exchange below!

They’re both stunning, so we totally get the mix up!

