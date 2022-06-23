Jordyn Woods Announces New Partnership With ‘Playboy Centerfold’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Jordyn Woods is taking on a new business venture where she gets to show off her beauty and killer curves. Taking to Instagram, the model revealed the big news, a new partnership with Playboy Centerfold, by sharing a racy photo of herself, and we’re here for it!

For her big announcement, the beauty posed in a white lace crop top and hot shorts. She wore her hair long and blonde with soft curls and posed in front of a red Playboy backdrop to resemble the brand’s iconic magazine cover. “Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy ❤️ link is in bio for all of the exclusive content 🥹” she captioned the sexy photo for her 12.6 Million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Playboy Centerfold officially launched in December of last year as a way for “creators to interact directly with their fans,” while promising to be “the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture,” the press release explained. And Jordyn certainly will be in good hands with Cardi B currently serving as the brand’s first creative director, giving the social media influencer yet another way to shine.

