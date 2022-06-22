Lizzo Shows Off Her Best Assets In Her Latest IG Photos

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in an Instagram post that was absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” singer donned a grey bralette and brief set as she posed in front of the camera and showed off her figure in a variety of angles, each one even more beautiful than the last. She wore her hair in straight back braids with curled ends and served face and body as she showed off her best assets.

“*new background unlocked*” she captioned the photo set for her 12.6 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“SO BOMB💅🏾,” one of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers wrote underneath the photo set while another commented and said, “Wooooooow🔥🧡” and others found inspiration in Lizzo’s photo set, with many praising her for having the confidence to show her skin in front of the world.

Looking good, Lizzo!