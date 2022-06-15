Latto Posed For The ‘Gram Wearing An All-Yellow Prada Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Latto took to Instagram this week to serve a Prada LEWK that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her fashionable designer look, donning a matching two piece yellow Prada short set featuring a striped crop top and matching cut off, hot pants. She paired the look with leather yellow Marc Jacobs boots retailing for $495 and a carried a $567 black Telfar handbag that matched the look perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her jet black locs in loose curls with bangs that wisped across her forehead as she served face and body for the ‘Gram while showing off her effortless style.

“I know u Prada me 🐝,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “🔥🔥🔥🔥,” commented fellow rapper, JT of the City Girls while another left, “🐝🐝🐝very prada you baby” underneath the fashionable pic.

This look has to be one of our faves from the rap star! What do you think of this Prada ensemble? Would you splurge?

