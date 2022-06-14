Kandi Burruss Shined In A Gold Gown At The Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss stepped out for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards earlier this week donning a gold gown that was everything!

For her red carpet debut, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was all smiles as she posed in a stunning asymmetrical dress by Unttld. Styled by @therealnoigjeremy, the legendary entertainer rocked the gold dress to perfection, pairing the look with gold, dangling earrings and matching gold sandals. She wore her hair straight, long and parted down the middle and posed alongside her hubby, Todd Tucker, as the duo graced the carpet with their fashionable presences.

Not only did Kandi shut down the red carpet with her elegant look, she also turned heads inside the event as well when she took to the stage to present an award, and shared those pictures and more with her 9 million IG followers, captioning the photo set, “Last night my love @todd167 & I hit the red carpet for the #CriticsChoiceRealTvAwards.”

Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the Bravo star!

Don’t miss…

Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover