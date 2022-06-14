Blue Ivy Carter Shows Off Her Curls While Sitting Courtside With Jay Z At The NBA Finals

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Blue Ivy Carter and her dad Jay-Z had an adorable father-daughter date night at the NBA finals and completely broke the internet with their cuteness!

The rapper took his and Beyoncé’s eldest daughter to watch the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics face off for game 5 of the NBA finals earlier today. The daddy-daughter duo was spotted courtside with ten-year-old Blue Ivy looking so adorable and grown up with her chic style. The beauty wore a leather jacket which she paired with a pair of Nike sneakers and hoop earrings. She also rocked her big, natural curls all around her face and looked like a spitting image of her gorgeous mama as she sat next to her superstar dad.

The adorable duo was spotted on the jumbo screen during the game and the video immediately went viral with fans exploding over the internet at what a gorgeous young lady Blue Ivy has grown into.

Check out the video courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk below:

Looks like Blue Ivy is taking after her fashionable parents in more ways than one!

