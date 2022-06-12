Nene Leakes Serves Face In A Flawless Instagram Selfie

CLOSE
Nene Leakes took to Instagram to show off her flawless face in a gorgeous selfie that we’re swooning over!
Taking to the platform, the beauty served in a pink ensemble and a face that was beat to perfection. She wore her signature blonde locs straight down with a middle part to let her hair frame the sides of her face and gave us her best smize as she posed for a selfie that she shared for her millions of Instagram followers. “Keep yo eye on me,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.
“it’s giving yungNENE404 😍🔥,” one of the reality TV queen’s 4.2 million IG followers wrote underneath the flawless picture while another commented and wrote, “Wow! You look absolutely stunning my love! 🔥🔥🙌🔥🔥.”
Safe to say that she looks amazing!
