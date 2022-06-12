Nene Leakes Serves Face In A Flawless Instagram Selfie

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Nene Leakes took to Instagram to show off her flawless face in a gorgeous selfie that we’re swooning over!

Taking to the platform, the beauty served in a pink ensemble and a face that was beat to perfection. She wore her signature blonde locs straight down with a middle part to let her hair frame the sides of her face and gave us her best smize as she posed for a selfie that she shared for her millions of Instagram followers. “Keep yo eye on me,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

“it’s giving yungNENE404 😍🔥,” one of the reality TV queen’s 4.2 million IG followers wrote underneath the flawless picture while another commented and wrote, “Wow! You look absolutely stunning my love! 🔥🔥🙌🔥🔥.”

Safe to say that she looks amazing!