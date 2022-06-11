Marlo Hampton Gives Us Glam In A Oyemwen Tulle Maxi Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Marlo Hampton was spotted celebrating her cover on the June issue of “Simply Bucked” wearing a pink tutu like dress that was everything!

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her all pink ensemble, donning an Oyemwen Tulle Maxi Dress that made her look like true royalty. The pink strapless dress fit the Real Housewives of Atlanta star perfectly and showed off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the dress with purple pointed toe heels and a pink Hello Kitty purse and wore her hair in a slicked back pony with a middle part. She wore high glammed makeup on her face and served as she posed for her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

“Be so happy you forget how to be sad!” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

“Beautiful ✨✨✨,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Looking like a princess 💕💕💕 great caption 🙌🏾”

We just love this look on the reality star!